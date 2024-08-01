Unusually rich ex-Revenue Dept chief loses king’s ransom in gold bars

The Supreme Court has upheld lower courts’ rulings and ordered the seizure of gold bars worth 871.5 million baht owned by a former Revenue Department chief.

Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), said on Thursday that the Supreme Court decided on July 17 to uphold the rulings of the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases and the Appeals Court against Satit Rungkasiri, a former Revenue Department director-general.

The Supreme Court ruled that Satit’s 15 gold bar purchases from Hua Seng Heng Commoditas Co Ltd and other assets be confiscated as state assets as ordered by the Appeals Court.

As of July 17, gold bars of 20,976.2 baht weight were valued at 871.56 million baht.