Heavy rains blamed for tree falling on bridge, killing Chinese tourist

Relentless rains for more than four days softened the soil at a 50-year-old tree’s roots, causing its collapse on a suspension bridge at a zipline attraction in Chiang Mai province, killing one person, investigators said on Friday.

Police officers have been investigating the scene at Jungle Flight Chiang Mai in Doi Saket district to find the cause of the horrific accident that killed Chinese national Jing Chen, 44, and injured her husband Liu Yang, 46, on Thursday (August 1).

The couple reportedly had also brought their son and daughter to the attraction that features zipline adventure trips, which the children did not participate in.

Witnesses said the couple was returning from a zipline adventure they had gone on earlier in the morning. While they were walking on a suspension bridge, some 15 metres above ground, a tree fell on the bridge, tossing the couple in the air. The Chinese couple were severely injured after hitting the ground, witnesses said.

Jing Chen reportedly succumbed to her injuries in the ambulance, while Liu Yang is now being treated for a broken arm and leg at Chiangmai Ram Hospital in Muang district.