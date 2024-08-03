Divers collaborate to clean up marine waste off Koh Phangan

The initiative aimed to restore the island’s renowned coral reefs to their former glory.

Organised by the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre, the activity was carried out in collaboration with the Phangan Sea Guardian Divers Club and various international students, including British, New Zealand, Italian, and French divers.

The team focused on removing garbage and cutting discarded fishing nets from the coral reefs in the Thian Beach-Haad Yao area, a popular diving spot known for its underwater beauty. However, the once-pristine marine environment has suffered from the accumulation of waste, much of it carried in by ocean currents.

The debris poses a significant threat to marine life, including sea turtles and coral.

To address this pressing issue and raise awareness about marine conservation, the clean-up event brought together the local community, tourists, and other stakeholders to protect and enhance the marine environment in Surat Thani province, an important diving destination.

Participants collected about 150 kilogrammes of old fishing nets from the seabed. Other debris included rotten fishing gear, buoys, and various waste items. All of these pose hazards to marine creatures.

All recovered waste will be processed through a waste separation and management system to facilitate recycling, upcycling, and proper disposal.