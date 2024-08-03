Pilot of small plane killed in crash in Samut Sakhon

The victim has been identified as experienced flight instructor Pudis Supawattankul. Initial reports suggest that the aircraft encountered difficulties shortly after takeoff and attempted to return to the airport.

The impact of the crash ignited a fire that destroyed the plane and the bungalow. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, with engine failure or flying at too low an altitude among the early theories.

Rescue workers and police are at the scene. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash is under way.

