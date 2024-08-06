Japanese mother suspects kidnap after son misses embezzlement trial

A Japanese mother has asked Bangkok police to locate her son, fearing he has been kidnapped after he failed to turn up to court to face an embezzlement charge.

Takahiro Nishi, 39, went missing in late June, according to the complaint filed by his mother Yoshimi Nishi, 66, at Khlong Tan police station on Monday.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued by the South Phra Nakhon Court after Takahiro failed to turn up for the case.

His mother told police that she received an email on June 9 claiming her son was severely ill and demanding 1 million yen (243,000 baht) for his treatment costs. She duly wired the money to the account number given in the email.