Japanese mother suspects kidnap after son misses embezzlement trial

A Japanese mother has asked Bangkok police to locate her son, fearing he has been kidnapped after he failed to turn up to court to face an embezzlement charge.
Takahiro Nishi, 39, went missing in late June, according to the complaint filed by his mother Yoshimi Nishi, 66, at Khlong Tan police station on Monday.
A warrant for his arrest had been issued by the South Phra Nakhon Court after Takahiro failed to turn up for the case.
His mother told police that she received an email on June 9 claiming her son was severely ill and demanding 1 million yen (243,000 baht) for his treatment costs. She duly wired the money to the account number given in the email.
On June 21, she got an email from the same sender demanding a further 300,000 yen, but this time she did not wire the money. She has not heard from the sender or her son since, she told police.
Takahiro had been working in Thailand for several years but was arrested for allegedly embezzling cash and gym equipment worth over 100,000 from a firm in 2020.
Police said the email asking the mother for money was apparently sent by her son’s friend.
The mother suspects that the friend is involved in the disappearance of her son.
Police said they have been unable to establish whether Takahiro was still alive.
Immigration Bureau records show Takahiro extended his visa on March 5 at Nakhon Sawan immigration office – the same day his friend’s visa was extended in Bangkok.
Bangkok police have asked Nakhon Sawan police to check around Nakhon Sawan Immigration Office for possible clues of Takahiro’s whereabouts.