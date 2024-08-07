Thai tour guide found dead after flood traps group in Nam Talu cave

The body of a Thai tour guide was found inside Nam Talu cave early on Wednesday after the 24-person tour group was trapped inside due to sudden heavy flooding on Tuesday.

After 22 tourists and one guide were evacuated safely on Tuesday evening, rescue efforts continued to find one last missing person, a national park official said.

The body of Pongyos Kerddee, 37, an Ubon Ratchathani local who was one of the tour guides, was discovered and sent to Ban Ta Khun Hospital for autopsy, the official said. Two foreigners who sustained minor injuries were also sent to the same hospital.

The cave is located in the compound of Rajjaprabha Dam, aka Cheow Lan Dam, in Surat Thani’s Ban Ta Khun district. It is part of the Khao Sok National Park which spans 741 square kilometres in the southern province.

Nam Talu cave is to the north of the Cheow Lan Lake and getting to it requires a two-hour boat ride from the pier.

In October 2007, eight foreign tourists drowned in the cave due to a flash flood that trapped them inside for over 24 hours. Only one person survived the incident.