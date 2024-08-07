2 Army officers face severe punishment for conscript abuse

Two non-commissioned officers at an Army post in Chiang Mai were found to have severely violated the code of discipline and are being detained for 45 days, an Army spokesman said on Wednesday.

Colonel Ritcha Suksuwannon, a deputy Army spokesman, told the press that the investigation into allegations that a unit

of conscripts had been far too severely punished at an Army unit in Chiang Mai’s Fang district has been completed.

The investigation was ordered after a woman said in a post on the Sai Mai Tong Rod (Survive) Facebook page on August 3 that an Army sergeant forced 10 conscripts to stand naked under the rain for six hours as punishment. She claimed the two officers were usually drunk when they made their conscripts undergo severe punishment.