Luxury retail market sales 4 times higher than in pre-pandemic period

Sales in the luxury retail market in the first half of this year increased four times from the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a market survey published by The 1 Insight on Thursday.

The data insight platform that focuses on consumer lifestyles said the main contributors to the big growth despite the sluggish economy were new generation shoppers.

The 1 Insight said the trend was in line with the “lipstick effect”, which is used to describe the same situation in several countries around the world. The lipstick effect theorises that when facing an economic crisis, consumers will be more willing to buy small indulgences such as premium lipsticks.

It added that among top segments of the luxury market, beauty products outperformed fashion products by about 10%.

The report said popular products in the beauty segment include lipsticks, makeup palettes, and perfumes. Meanwhile, top sellers in the fashion segment include handbags, accessories and shoes.