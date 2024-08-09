Toll fees on 3 Bangkok expressways waived for Mother’s Day

Motorists can zip through 61 toll booths on three expressways in Bangkok for free on Monday (August 12), in celebration of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s birthday and National Mother’s Day.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced on Friday that from 12.01am to midnight on Monday, no toll fees will be collected on the 20 checkpoints of Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, 31 checkpoints of Sirat Expressway, and 10 checkpoints of Udon Ratthaya Expressway.

The three expressways are the primary routes Bangkok motorists use to exit and enter the capital.

EXAT said the aim is to promote domestic tourism during the long weekend (August 10-12) as well as help alleviate people’s financial burden.

Call the EXAT 1543 hotline for more information.