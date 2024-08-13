New glass skywalk unveiled in Lamphun

The northern province of Lamphun unveiled its latest tourist attraction on Saturday (August 10) – the Wat Doi Ti Skywalk – which offers panoramic views of mountain landmarks in Lamphun and Chiang Mai.

Tourists visiting this glass-bottomed skywalk will be able to see the Si Kru Ba pagoda and Wat Phra Phutthabat Tak Pha, two of Lamphun’s iconic religious attractions from up top, provincial governor Suntitorn Yimlamai said after cutting the ribbon.

They can also see Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep and Doi Inthanon, the latter being the tallest mountain in Thailand at 2,600 metres above sea level.

Near the skywalk on the mountaintop is a shrine to Kru Ba Sri Wichai, one of the most revered monks in Thailand that houses the largest statue of him in the kingdom, the governor added.

Suntitorn said the opening of the skywalk complements the government’s policy of promoting tourism in secondary provinces as well as using Thai soft power to attract visitors.

The Wat Doi Ti Skywalk is located at Wat Doi Ti in Pasak subdistrict, Muang district. It is open daily from 8am to 5pm. Admission is 50 baht per person and free for children under 120 cm., seniors over 75 years old, as well as the disabled and monks.