Yala Muay Thai boxer absconding after allegedly killing father

Yala police officers are hunting for a local Muay Thai boxer currently on the run after allegedly killing his 83-year-old father at their house in Muang district of the southern province.

Muang Yala Police Station was alerted to the murder early on Thursday (August 15) at the house in Bannang Sareng subdistrict, where they found the body of house owner Wenung Wani, 83, lying on the floor with a cut on his neck, as well as a blood-stained knife.

Witnesses suspect the deceased’s son, Hasen, might have killed his father while he was engaged in morning prayers.

Hasen, 27, who is well-known as a Muay Thai boxer under the stage name, “Saifon Rattanaphnu”, was reportedly seen fleeing the house towards the nearby Bu Yo mountain.

Hasen’s sister told officials that the suspect was lately under stress due to financial problems, adding that he had neither been hired to box nor had he gone to the gym over the past four months.

Investigators found that Hasen also had a history of drug abuse and hallucination, which could have led to him committing the crime.

Hasen has an impressive record as a Muay Thai fighter, winning 59 out of 72 bouts, losing only 12, with one draw.