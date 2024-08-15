Tourists among 4 injured in Chao Phraya boat collision

A shuttle boat, operated by Chao Phraya Express Boat, slammed into an empty chartered tour boat on the Chao Phraya River at noon on Thursday, injuring four passengers.

Police said the accident occurred at 12.13pm under the Pinklao Bridge, which links Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district with Bangkok Noi.

The injured passengers, two Canadian men and two Thai women, were rushed to Siriraj Hospital immediately.

The two men had suffered head and leg injuries, while the two women sustained injuries to their legs. All four have also been complaining of chest pain.