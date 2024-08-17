Vietnamese man nabbed after Pathum Thani robbery valued at 80m baht

The suspect, Nguyen Ba Hien, 35, was apprehended at a border checkpoint while allegedly attempting to flee the country.

The arrest is linked to a brazen heist that took place on August 14, when four armed Chinese nationals allegedly broke into a luxury villa in Ban Mai Muang, Pathum Thani. The gang reportedly coerced the victims' relatives in China during the raid, making off with cash, luxury watches, jewellery, and a Toyota Alphard, with the total haul estimated at a staggering 80 million baht.

Lt Col Nitithorn Supachaiwarakul, MP for Pak Khlong Rangsit, working in coordination with Immigration Police, confirmed the arrest.

Hien was allegedly found in possession of a white Toyota sedan believed to have been used in the robbery. He was initially charged with overstaying his visa.

He was arrested at the Ban Klong Luk checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province as he attempted to cross the border into Cambodia.

During questioning, Hien claimed he was merely a driver and had no knowledge of the robbery. He said he had picked up the suspects from the Rama 9 area on both August 8 and August 14, believing he was simply taking them only look around the area.

Despite claiming to be unaware of the robbery and simply visiting a friend in Laos, evidence suggests Hien played a key role in the crime. The police believe he transported the gang to and from the scene of the crime.