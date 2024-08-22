People urged to take care of animals swept away in severe northern floods

According to the Interior Ministry, floods had inundated areas of seven provinces – Lampang, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Phetchabun and Udon Thani – as of Thursday.
The floodwaters are stabilising or receding in all provinces except Nan, where water levels continue to rise.
According to its Facebook post, Thai animal protection group “Kingdom Of Tigers” asked people to assist these animals, saying that owners are searching for them.
The page said many livestocks owned by residents in the Chiang Klang and Thung Chang districts of Nan went missing due to flooding. Some of them have been slaughtered for consumption, it pointed out.
“Please be patient. Owners are gradually searching for missing livestocks, so please give them a chance,” the page said.
The National Water Resources Office has issued an urgent warning of possible flash flooding in 12 provinces in northern Thailand from Saturday.
The following provinces are at high risk from August 24-30: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.