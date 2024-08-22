People urged to take care of animals swept away in severe northern floods

According to its Facebook post, Thai animal protection group “Kingdom Of Tigers” asked people to assist these animals, saying that owners are searching for them.

The page said many livestocks owned by residents in the Chiang Klang and Thung Chang districts of Nan went missing due to flooding. Some of them have been slaughtered for consumption, it pointed out.

“Please be patient. Owners are gradually searching for missing livestocks, so please give them a chance,” the page said.