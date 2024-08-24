New biodiesel being tested that promises 30% lower CO2 emissions

A new biodiesel called “HVO” that promises reduced greenhouse gas emission is now being tested under a collaboration between Tri Petch Isuzu Sales and national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc.

HVO is a mixture of used vegetable oil and diesel fuel, resulting in a biodiesel that emits 30% lower carbon dioxide (CO2) compared to regular biodiesel, Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Ltd said on Friday.

The company said the test is being conducted in Isuzu ELF trucks with real-life usage by Mon Transport Ltd, a leading logistics operator.

After covering a distance of over 5,000 kilometres, no problem or abnormality has been found, it said, adding that the test would conclude in February next year.

The project highlights Isuzu’s policy of “Multi-Pathways to Carbon Neutrality”, with the aim of minimising environmental impact and boosting the efficiency of Thailand’s logistic network, the company said.

Its parent company Isuzu Motor in Japan also announced the production of electric vehicles (EVs) within 2030. The company’s EV line-up will include pickup trucks, medium to large-sized trucks, and passenger buses.

Isuzu Motor also promised to invest 1 trillion yen (240 billion baht) by 2030 in research and development in carbon neutrality and logistics, and in establishing an EV development and testing centre called "The Earth Lab" by 2026.