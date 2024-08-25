Nation Group shares proceeds from dinner talk event to aid flood victims

Nation Group recognizes the hardships faced by many people in the northern provinces, which have been devastated by massive floods. In response, it has coordinated with the Nation Foundation to organize public donations under the program “Nation Sharing Hearts for Flood Victims.”
Nation Group invites kind-hearted individuals to donate necessities such as drinking water, milk, rice, dried foods, and medicine at the Nation Group head office on Bang Na-Trat Road.
Donors can also contribute through the Nation Foundation’s bank account at Krungsri Bank, account number 333-0-013933-6.
For more information, please call 02-338-3310 between 9 AM and 5 PM, Monday to Friday.