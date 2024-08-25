Bodies of 13 victims in Phuket landslide found

The victims who were missing since Friday (August 23) included two Russians, two Thais and nine Myanmar nationals, officials said, adding that autopsies were currently being performed to check their identities.
Meanwhile, Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth surveyed Phuket province to offer support to officials and landslide victims.
He provided bags of supplies at Wat Kittisangkharam. He instructed relevant agencies to investigate the cause of the incident, and speed up assistance to people affected by the landslide.