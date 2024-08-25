Residents in many parts of Thailand urged to be prepared for flood crisis

Provinces in the North and Northeast facing risks from runoffs and inundation are: Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Udon Thani and Sakon Nakhon.

Meanwhile, provinces in the North and South at risk of flash floods are: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.

Residents should be prepared for the situation and heed advice from relevant agencies, the centre said.