Residents in many parts of Thailand urged to be prepared for flood crisis

Provinces in the North and Northeast facing risks from runoffs and inundation are: Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Udon Thani and Sakon Nakhon.
Meanwhile, provinces in the North and South at risk of flash floods are: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.
Residents should be prepared for the situation and heed advice from relevant agencies, the centre said.
The centre advised residents to move their belongings to higher grounds, and prepare lights, sandbags and other supplies in case of emergency.
People should be careful about the power system for electricity leakage, and beware of poisonous animals and insects, the centre said.
It added that people should be careful while driving in inundated areas, and refrain from travelling to caves and waterfalls or holding activities in flood-prone areas.
Northeastern provinces at risk of inundation due to rising water level on the Mekong River include Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan and Nakhon Phanom.
Residents should follow the situation closely and beware of the flood’s impact on transport and business operations along the river, the centre said.
Northern and southern provinces at risk of landslides include Chiang Rai, Nan, Phuket and Krabi.
Residents should follow the situation closely and avoid going to areas at risk of landslides, the centre said, adding that they should plan for evacuation to safe areas.