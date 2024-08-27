Flood warnings issued for much of the North

Provinces in the North, Northeast and South facing risks from flash floods are Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Loei, Nong Khai, Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
Provinces in the North and Central regions facing flooding are Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Sukhothai, Ang Thong and Ayutthaya.
Northeastern provinces at risk of inundation due to rising water levels in the Mekong River include Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan and Nakhon Phanom.
Northern provinces at risk of landslides include Chiang Rai and Nan.
Ranong and Phang Nga in the South are at risk of strong waves two to three metres high, and above three metres high in thundershowers.
The Royal Irrigation Department said Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat province has gradually increased water drainage to deal with the run off from the North triggered by heavy rains and would provide periodical updates on water levels.
The water drainage adjustment would cause the water level on Phong Pheng canal in Ang Thong, as well as the Noi River and Bang Ban canals in Ayutthaya, to reach 1.50 metres.
“The Royal Irrigation Department would like to ask residents living near rivers to monitor the water situation closely,” the department said.