Flood warnings issued for much of the North

Northeastern provinces at risk of inundation due to rising water levels in the Mekong River include Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan and Nakhon Phanom.

Northern provinces at risk of landslides include Chiang Rai and Nan.

Ranong and Phang Nga in the South are at risk of strong waves two to three metres high, and above three metres high in thundershowers.