Thai court stops parents from exploiting ‘Buddha reincarnate’ son

After the court’s ruling, Chonlada declared that the court had issued orders as requested by her office, adding that she could not elaborate as she needed to protect the child’s privacy in line with the Child Protection Act.

She went on to say that she and her office will now work with the parents on implementing the court’s order and ensuring the boy is brought up and educated properly.

But most importantly, she said, the parents need to be reminded that the boy can no longer be led to join any activities to preach distorted Buddhist teachings again.

Chonlada also warned the parents that they could face legal action if they do not comply with the court order.

However, despite the court’s ruling, the boy’s mother said in a post on the Facebook page “Niramitr Theva Juti (Niramitr is Born God)” that her boy would resume preaching in six months.

“In six months, you will meet a form of dharma practice and intelligence development in line with the way of Lord Buddha for raising your spirits higher,” the post read.

The controversial teachings have sparked outrage among Buddhists on social media and led to the formation of an “avenger team” of celebrities and activists, including popular TV host Kanchai Kamnerdploy, former Bangkok MP Thankhun Jit-isara, and Kannathat Pongpaibulwet, a social activist known as “Kan the Super Power”.

The team alleged that the boy, who appears to have special needs, is being exploited by his parents to create a “mind-connecting cult”.

The conflict between the avenger team and the parents has resulted in several lawsuits.



