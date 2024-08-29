Thai court stops parents from exploiting ‘Buddha reincarnate’ son

A Surat Thani court has ordered a couple to stop preaching distorted Buddhist teachings that they say are being communicated by their eight-year-old son, who they claim is the reincarnated father of Buddha.
The Surat Thani Juvenile and Family Court also ordered the parents to take their son, Niramitr aka “Nong Nice”, to see a psychiatrist within 15 days and have him undergo a mental check at least twice within six months.
The court also wants the psychiatrist in charge of the case to report the results to the court.
However, the boy’s mother, Natthaphon, was unperturbed by the court ruling, saying it was only effective for six months and that the boy’s teachings would resume after this period was over.
The court’s ruling at 9.30am on Wednesday came in response to a case filed by the Surat Thani chief social development and human security officer, Chonlada Chanasirattanakun.
In her complaint, she alleged that the parents were exploiting the child for personal gain and using media channels, including live social media broadcasts, to promote teachings that deviate from traditional Buddhist scriptures.
Chonlada also asked the court to ban the use of the boy’s images and videos to spread these wrong teachings and cease all “mind-connecting” activities. She also asked the court to empower her office to implement measures to protect the boy’s welfare.
After the court’s ruling, Chonlada declared that the court had issued orders as requested by her office, adding that she could not elaborate as she needed to protect the child’s privacy in line with the Child Protection Act.
She went on to say that she and her office will now work with the parents on implementing the court’s order and ensuring the boy is brought up and educated properly.
But most importantly, she said, the parents need to be reminded that the boy can no longer be led to join any activities to preach distorted Buddhist teachings again.
Chonlada also warned the parents that they could face legal action if they do not comply with the court order.
However, despite the court’s ruling, the boy’s mother said in a post on the Facebook page “Niramitr Theva Juti (Niramitr is Born God)” that her boy would resume preaching in six months.
“In six months, you will meet a form of dharma practice and intelligence development in line with the way of Lord Buddha for raising your spirits higher,” the post read.
The controversial teachings have sparked outrage among Buddhists on social media and led to the formation of an “avenger team” of celebrities and activists, including popular TV host Kanchai Kamnerdploy, former Bangkok MP Thankhun Jit-isara, and Kannathat Pongpaibulwet, a social activist known as “Kan the Super Power”.
The team alleged that the boy, who appears to have special needs, is being exploited by his parents to create a “mind-connecting cult”.
The conflict between the avenger team and the parents has resulted in several lawsuits.