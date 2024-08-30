Two more bodies found in Korat tunnel, death toll reaches 3

The bodies of two more workers have been found in the high-speed railway tunnel in Nakhon Ratchasima which collapsed six days ago, provincial governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum said on Friday morning.

The bodies were lying not far from where the rescue team found the first body on Thursday, believed to be a dump truck driver of Myanmar nationality, he said.

The three bodies have yet to be formally identified, Chaiwat added.

The tunnel, which is under construction and is part of the Thailand-China high-speed railway project, collapsed due to a landslide at around 11.40pm on Saturday (August 24). The Chinese contractor said two Chinese nationals (a foreman and worker) and a Myanmar worker, were trapped inside.

The rescue team, comprising officials from the State Railway of Thailand and Hunan Sunshine Company from China, have been working non-stop over the past week to find and retrieve the victims.

K9 sniffer dogs were also brought in to help locate the trapped workers.

The rescue effort progressed slowly due to the ongoing landslide causing dirt to constantly fill the holes dug by rescuers to access the deeper part of the tunnel.

The tunnel is located near Khlong Khanan Chit railway station in Chan Thuek subdistrict, Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.