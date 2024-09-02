Outrage erupts as WDT seeks new home for killer American mutts

A Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) Facebook post seeking new homes for three American bully dogs sparked a furore among netizens when they discovered that these dogs had killed a teenager.
The WDT published the Facebook post on Saturday, shortly after it was reported that the 18-year-old brother of the owner had apparently been mauled to death by the three dogs on Friday night. The incident took place in Lopburi’s Muang district.
The original post said the owner’s family were sad and could not make up their minds, so they decided to give the dogs to a person who would take care of them and not use them for business purposes. The post did not mention the tragic incident.
On Sunday, the WDT removed the initial post and reposted the same words with a picture of the three dogs.
When many Facebookers asked why WDT chose not to mention that these dogs had killed the owner’s brother, so the new owner could be aware of the possible danger, the foundation only responded by saying those interested must contact the dogs’ owner.
Several other Facebook users said the dogs should be put down as they had tasted human blood and could no longer be tamed as they had become predators. The WDT did not respond to this.
On Saturday afternoon, Tha Hin Police Station was informed that Adisak Chansakunnee, 18, had been mauled to death on the ground floor of his home. A doctor estimated that the body was found by the police some 12 hours after the death.
Two of the dogs belong to Pol Corporal Apisit Chansakunnee, who had raised them in Bangkok. He had shifted to his home in Lopburi a week earlier with the two dogs to take care of his mother. The third dog was the mother of the other two.
After shifting to the Lopburi house, Apisit locked the three dogs together in his bedroom on the second floor.
Police said footage from a security camera in the house showed Adisak, who was home alone on Friday night, walking upstairs to Apisit’s bedroom to play with the three dogs. The footage then shows him being attacked by the dogs before he flees downstairs where he is found dead.
On Sunday, Apisit said the first dog belonged to his father, who bred it to have a litter of puppies. The dog delivered two male puppies, who he raised in Bangkok before returning home just one week ago.
Apisit said he had his brother feed the three dogs when he went to work, and the young boy had started becoming familiar with the two male dogs.
He said that he believes Adisak tried to play with the two young dogs without knowing how to do so safely. Also, he reckoned the two dogs may have been under stress as he was not at home.
Apisit said some dog lovers had already called to inquire about adopting the mutts but he had yet to select the right person.