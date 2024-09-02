Outrage erupts as WDT seeks new home for killer American mutts

Two of the dogs belong to Pol Corporal Apisit Chansakunnee, who had raised them in Bangkok. He had shifted to his home in Lopburi a week earlier with the two dogs to take care of his mother. The third dog was the mother of the other two.

After shifting to the Lopburi house, Apisit locked the three dogs together in his bedroom on the second floor.

Police said footage from a security camera in the house showed Adisak, who was home alone on Friday night, walking upstairs to Apisit’s bedroom to play with the three dogs. The footage then shows him being attacked by the dogs before he flees downstairs where he is found dead.

On Sunday, Apisit said the first dog belonged to his father, who bred it to have a litter of puppies. The dog delivered two male puppies, who he raised in Bangkok before returning home just one week ago.

Apisit said he had his brother feed the three dogs when he went to work, and the young boy had started becoming familiar with the two male dogs.

He said that he believes Adisak tried to play with the two young dogs without knowing how to do so safely. Also, he reckoned the two dogs may have been under stress as he was not at home.

Apisit said some dog lovers had already called to inquire about adopting the mutts but he had yet to select the right person.

