Thai banks suspend 34,000 accounts linked to scammers

The Thai Bankers Association (TBA) has blacklisted 15,000 Thais and suspended 34,000 bank accounts that had been opened by them to be used by call-centre scammers.

TBA chairman Payong Srivanich said on Monday that the online Cross-Reference File (CRF) system developed by the association identified more than 15,000 individuals involved in money laundering.

He said the TBA expects the AI-driven CRF system to lead to the suspension of more suspected mule bank accounts.

The system has studied the information provided by commercial banks over the past nine months, before they began sharing data through the online CFR system last month.