Nation Foundation offers lifeline to flood-affected communities

He said the Nation Foundation had been established 38 years ago to help people impacted by natural disasters.

“We are serving as a medium to help victims, and this has shown us that Thais are very kind and considerate,” he said, adding that the foundation has received a large amount in donations despite the economic downturn.

Lt-General Teerapong Pattamasing Na Ayuthaya, chief of the Armed Forces’ Directorate of Joint Civil Affairs, told the press that the military was closely monitoring the flood situation and informing people accordingly.

“Military officials have been deployed to help with evacuation efforts and distributing relief supplies,” he said, adding that troops were ready to repair homes and remove debris.