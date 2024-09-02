Nation Foundation offers lifeline to flood-affected communities

The Nation Foundation will continue its mission of providing relief to disaster-affected communities nationwide, Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag said on Monday.
At a press conference held to announce the “Nation Sharing Kindness: Flood Relief” initiative, Shine expressed gratitude to various government agencies and partners, including the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the Royal Thai Air Force, the Royal Thai Police and the Provincial Electricity Authority.
He said the Nation Foundation had been established 38 years ago to help people impacted by natural disasters.
“We are serving as a medium to help victims, and this has shown us that Thais are very kind and considerate,” he said, adding that the foundation has received a large amount in donations despite the economic downturn.
Lt-General Teerapong Pattamasing Na Ayuthaya, chief of the Armed Forces’ Directorate of Joint Civil Affairs, told the press that the military was closely monitoring the flood situation and informing people accordingly.
“Military officials have been deployed to help with evacuation efforts and distributing relief supplies,” he said, adding that troops were ready to repair homes and remove debris.
Air Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee, chief of the Air Force’s Directorate of Civil Affairs, said aircraft have been deployed to conduct aerial surveys of waterways and flood-affected areas.
“Air squadrons are on standby nationwide to help people, especially the 41st squadron in Chiang Mai and the 46th squadron in Phitsanulok,” he said.
Meanwhile, he said, the relief supplies will be delivered to people in Chiang Rai, who are in a bad way, adding that helicopters will be deployed to deliver relief packages to remote areas that cannot be accessed by road.