Thai police nab British drug fugitive in Phuket

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police finally tracked down and arrested a British fugitive who had been hiding in Thailand over the past two years pretending to be a boxer.

CSD chief Pol Maj-General Montree Theskhan said on Tuesday that Ben Ransom, 28, was tracked down to a restaurant in Phuket’s Muang district on Monday after they received a request from the UK National Crime Agency.

The British agency had called on Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau to find Ransom, who had fled to the Kingdom in 2022.