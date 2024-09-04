Yagi to become a typhoon, bring heavy rains to North, Northeast

People in the North and Northeast regions of Thailand are being told to prepare for isolated heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday (September 7-8) due to the influence of tropical storm Yagi.

In a weather warning issued on Wednesday, the Thai Meteorological Department said the severe tropical storm over the upper South China Sea had maximum sustained wind speed of about 100 km/hr at around 4am on Wednesday.

The storm is moving west-northwest slowly and is expected to intensify into a typhoon as it moves through Hainan, China and make landfall over upper Vietnam on Friday or Saturday, when it will weaken, the department said.

The storm is likely to bring isolated heavy rains to the North and the upper Northeast regions of Thailand during Saturday and Sunday, it said.

The department added that from Wednesday to Friday, the moderate monsoon trough lying across the lower North, the Central and the Northeast regions as well as the rather strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf would bring isolated heavy rains to these areas, with isolated very heavy rains possible in the East and the South’s west coast.

The department advised people in affected areas to beware of rain accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills, near waterways and lowlands.

From Wednesday to Sunday, waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf will rise to 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers, the department said, adding that all ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should stay ashore.