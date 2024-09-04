Cambodian worker rescued from landslide at Pattaya construction site

A Cambodian worker was rescued after getting buried by a landslide while he was fitting a drainage pipe in an alley in Pattaya on Wednesday morning, police and rescue workers said.

Rescuers from the Sawang Boribun Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene and took an hour to pull the worker out of the mud heap inside a large dug-up hole on Soi Wat Boonsamphan in Tambon Nong Plue, Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province.

The worker was identified only as Jin, 28.

Pooncharat Pasitsupachote, 55, the foreman at the site, said his workers were laying underground drainage pipes in a dug hole about 5.5 metres deep when the accident occurred.