Cambodian worker rescued from landslide at Pattaya construction site

A Cambodian worker was rescued after getting buried by a landslide while he was fitting a drainage pipe in an alley in Pattaya on Wednesday morning, police and rescue workers said.
Rescuers from the Sawang Boribun Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene and took an hour to pull the worker out of the mud heap inside a large dug-up hole on Soi Wat Boonsamphan in Tambon Nong Plue, Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province.
The worker was identified only as Jin, 28.
Pooncharat Pasitsupachote, 55, the foreman at the site, said his workers were laying underground drainage pipes in a dug hole about 5.5 metres deep when the accident occurred.
He said the landslide occurred apparently because heavy rains during the past few days had caused the soil to be saturated with water, causing it to slide down into the hole.
Other workers said Jin had jumped down the hole to fit the pipe for about 10 minutes when he was buried in the mud heap.
Pooncharat said the incident happened so fast that Jin could not retreat to hide inside the pipe and got buried entirely by the soil. Other workers rushed in to remove the mud over his face so that he could breathe before the rescuers arrived.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital.