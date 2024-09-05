Thai police catch Filipino jewellery thief at Suvarnabhumi Airport

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 05, 2024

Police foil Rolly Sabalza’s plan for future heists as he is arrested upon arrival in Bangkok on Thursday morning

A Philippine national wanted on an arrest warrant for stealing a diamond necklace worth 250,000 baht in Bangkok was apprehended when he landed on Thursday morning.

Rolly Sabalza, 49, was handcuffed as he was trying to complete his immigration process at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

The arrest warrant, issued by the South Bangkok Criminal Court on May 25, stemmed from a theft he had allegedly committed on March 26.

 

Sabalza had allegedly entered a jewellery shop in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district and stolen a diamond necklace while the shop staff was distracted, police said.

Police identified the suspect from the security camera footage and learned that he had flown out of the country the same day.

Upon returning to Thailand, police said Sabalza admitted to being the person in the security camera footage. Police believe he had returned to commit further such thefts.

