Thai police catch Filipino jewellery thief at Suvarnabhumi Airport

A Philippine national wanted on an arrest warrant for stealing a diamond necklace worth 250,000 baht in Bangkok was apprehended when he landed on Thursday morning.

Rolly Sabalza, 49, was handcuffed as he was trying to complete his immigration process at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

The arrest warrant, issued by the South Bangkok Criminal Court on May 25, stemmed from a theft he had allegedly committed on March 26.