Heavy rain to hit Thailand as Typhoon Yagi moves to Vietnam

Provinces across Thailand will experience scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain over the next 24 hours, with a chance of flash flooding, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday morning.

The wet weather is being driven by a strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf coupled with spillover effects from Super Typhoon Yagi. Yagi is barrelling towards Hainan, China and expected to make landfall over upper Vietnam on Saturday before weakening into a tropical storm and tropical depression. Vietnamese authorities announced that Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi will be shut on Saturday from 10am to 7pm.

The following Thai provinces are expected to see scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains over the next 24 hours:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun

Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani

Central: Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ayutthaya and Metropolitan Bangkok

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi and Trat

South: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi

The department warned that the heavy rain could trigger flash floods and overflows, especially in low-lying areas, along foothills, and near waterways.

From Friday to Sunday, waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf will rise to 2-3 metres and above 3 metres in thundershowers the department said. All ships in these areas should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should keep ashore during this period.