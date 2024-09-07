Beware of pawning your iCloud access for loans, experts warn

Leading IT companies have warned the public of various dangers from ‘iCloud pawning’, a practice employed by loan sharks using iCloud access to Apple devices as collateral to force debt repayment.

“iCloud pawning poses serious dangers as users are risking their personal data from exploitation, apart from paying interest above legal limit,” Panya Phunpermpholsiri, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Synnex Thailand Plc, said on Friday.

He explained that currently some non-banking loan operators were using iCloud access as collateral to force debt repayment from borrowers.

iCloud, a cloud storage service provided by Apple Inc, stores and syncs users’ data across their Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches. This makes it possible for loan sharks to gain control of the borrowers’ personal information and devices, as well as lock the users out.

“This practice is illegal and violates Apple’s terms of user agreement, which prioritises the importance of personal data,” Panya warned, adding that such violations could void future services and warranty from the manufacturer.

He added that currently the only legal practice of using iCloud as loan collateral was being carried out by Samgsung Finance Plus, a legal lending company that employs a system called MDM (Mobile Device Management).