Postman rescued after fall into abandoned well in Pattaya

The man spent hours shouting for help until a passing motorcyclist heard his cries in the early morning.

At 9am, the Rescue Unit of the Sawang Boriboon Thammastan Foundation in Pattaya City received an alert about a person trapped in an underground well near Khao Talo Soi 11, Moo 10, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chonburi province. Rescue volunteers and officers from the Nong Prue Municipal Defence Department were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, rescuers discovered an abandoned artesian well about 5 metres from the roadside, with a depth of about 8 metres, equivalent to a two-to-three-storey building. At the bottom stood a Thai man, later identified as Somwang Khonkaen, 40, a postal delivery worker. He was found in a state of exhaustion, shirtless, and standing in chest-high water.

The rescue team utilised a crane to lower a sling into the well and successfully extracted him in less than 10 minutes. He was immediately given first aid before being taken to hospital for a thorough medical examination.

Somwong recounted that around midnight, while riding his motorcycle home, he had stopped to relieve himself in a grassy area because of intoxication and a pressing need to urinate. Unaware of the well's presence, he fell in, but was fortunately saved from serious injury by the water and muddy soil at the bottom.