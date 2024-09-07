Two foreign fugitives hiding in Thailand arrested by Thai police

The suspect, identified as Parveen (surname withheld), was wanted for a series of serious crimes including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and extortion. He had fled to Thailand to evade capture.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Lt-Colonel Ittipol Ittisaranachai and Lt-Colonel Panthana Nuchanath detailed the operations that led to the capture of Parveen, originally known as Rakesh, a 27-year-old Indian national implicated in 13 heinous crimes in India.

He had reportedly fled to Thailand, where his suspicious behaviour in a Khaosan Road hotel raised alarms among local law enforcement, ultimately resulting in his arrest at a restaurant in Samsen Soi 4.

Meanwhile, officers also arrested a Chinese national, identified as Mr. Yu, who was using a fake Thai ID to allegedly evade prosecution for fraud in China that had caused over 50 million baht in damage. Thai police worked with Chinese authorities to investigate Mr. Yu's background. They discovered his extensive criminal record in China, which included charges of fraud and money laundering.

In a separate operation, police arrested a 62-year-old American man identified as Darius (surname withheld), who was allegedly selling a course on depression treatment involving illegal "magic mushrooms" (psilocybe mushroom). Darius was taken into custody at his residence in Lat Phrao Soi 108 after an investigation into his drug sales on social media.

These troubling series of events highlight Thailand's ongoing battle against transnational crime and the measures being taken to safeguard the nation from individuals seeking refuge from international law enforcement, the police officers said.