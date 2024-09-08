Samut Sakhon declares reduction of blackchin tilapia infestation

The owners of the push-net boats also offered to move to other provinces if their fishing gear was allowed to be used to catch blackchin tilapia.

Apart from using the push-net boats, the provincial administration also organised events for local residents to join hands to catch blackchin tilapia from water resources where the alien fish were spotted.

For the second measure, the provincial administration sought help from fish-meal factories to use caught blackchin tilapia to make animal feed. The Land Development Office in the province also used caught fish to make bio-extracts to distribute to farmers.

For the third measure, the provincial administration has released some 112,000 bass as predator fishes to hunt and eat blackchin tilapia.

Most of the bass, measuring 4-5 centimetres long, came from the provincial administration, and 16,000 were donated by CP Foods, although the company has categorically denied being the source of the infestation.

The hunter fishes were released into natural water resources, including the Tha Chin River.

For the fourth measure, the provincial administration surveyed 38 areas in the province to map and zone areas where a lot of blackchin tilapia could still be found so that measures could be stepped up to catch them.

For the fifth measure, the provincial administration has been launching an awareness campaign among local people to seek their help to monitor blackchin tilapia and to catch as many of them as possible.



