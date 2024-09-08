NARIT to live-broadcast Saturn opposition event Sunday evening

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) will broadcast the annual celestial event known as Saturn opposition on its Facebook page on Sunday evening.
NARIT announced that it would broadcast the event, which will be observed from its five observatories, on its Facebook page from 6pm to 10pm.
Saturn opposition is a celestial event that occurs when Earth is directly aligned between the sun and Saturn. This alignment means that Saturn appears in the opposite direction from the sun in our sky.
During this time, Saturn is at its closest point to Earth, making it appear brighter and larger than at any other time of the year.
NARIT said that during the Saturn opposition, which happens approximately every year, the planet will be about 1.295 billion kilometres from Earth and will be visible in the eastern sky after sunset if the sky is clear.
NARIT said members of the public are welcome to observe the celestial event at its five observatories from 6pm to 10pm:
- Sirindhorn Observatory in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district
- Nakhon Ratchasima Observatory
- Khon Kaen Observatory
- Chachoengsao Observatory
- Songkhla Observatory.