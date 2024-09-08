NARIT to live-broadcast Saturn opposition event Sunday evening

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) will broadcast the annual celestial event known as Saturn opposition on its Facebook page on Sunday evening.

NARIT announced that it would broadcast the event, which will be observed from its five observatories, on its Facebook page from 6pm to 10pm.

Saturn opposition is a celestial event that occurs when Earth is directly aligned between the sun and Saturn. This alignment means that Saturn appears in the opposite direction from the sun in our sky.

During this time, Saturn is at its closest point to Earth, making it appear brighter and larger than at any other time of the year.