Sai River bursts banks to flood Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district

Two days of heavy rain apparently under the influence of Tropical Depression Yagi caused the Sai River to burst its banks and flood several villages in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district on Tuesday morning.

The district has been hit with heavy downpours since Sunday, when Yagi was downgraded into a tropical depression over Vietnam, but with influence over the North and upper Northeast of Thailand.

The villages that were affected by the Sai River overflowing included Ban Tham Pha Jom, Ban Koh Sai, Ban Mo Lung Chon, Ban Pham Kwai and Ban Muang Daeng.

The overflowing river also flooded a border market, Sai Lom Joy Market.