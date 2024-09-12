Flash floods, water runoff warning for 43 provinces

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) on Thursday warned residents in 48 provinces of flash floods and water runoff due to heavy rains brought by the monsoon trough over the upper country from Friday to Wednesday (September 13-18).

Affected areas are low-lying lands and flood-prone areas in the following provinces:

North: Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, and Phetchabun

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani

Central: Lopburi, Saraburi, and metropolitan Bangkok

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat

South: Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani, Trang, and Satun

The office also predicted that water levels in the Mekong River would rise by 0.5 to 1 metre from Thursday to Wednesday due to heavy rains in the North, the upper Northeast, and Laos.

This may result in overflow at riverbanks in Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.