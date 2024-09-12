Zoo chief vows action against visitors harassing popular baby hippo

"Moo Deng" (Bouncy Pig), a two-month-old female dwarf hippopotamus, has gained global attention for her adorable antics, but some tourists are taking advantage of her popularity and mistreating her.

Recent incidents showed visitors throwing objects at Moo Deng while she was sleeping, waking her up and causing distress. One tourist even poured water on the piglet, a particularly cruel act. These actions have sparked outrage online, with many condemning the visitors' behaviour.

Narongwit Chodchoi, the director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has condemned the behaviour and warned that perpetrators could face legal consequences.

He urged visitors to be respectful of the animals and to refrain from throwing objects or making loud noises.

"These behaviors are not only cruel but also dangerous," he said. "We must protect these animals and ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment," he said.

Dwarf hippos are a critically endangered species, with fewer than 3,000 remaining in the wild. Their populations have declined due to habitat loss, hunting, and conflict. Khao Kheow Open Zoo plays a vital role in conserving this species and raising awareness about its plight.