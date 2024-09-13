Swollen Mekong likely to cause flooding in parts of Northeast

The Office of the National Water Resources announced on Friday that a monsoon trough is expected to bring downpours to the North and Northeast of Thailand, as well as Laos, until Monday (September 16).
The office expects the water level in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani to remain lower than the embankment.
However, the level in Loei’s Chiang Khan district is expected to rise 0.50-1.50 metres above the embankment, the office said, with similar rises anticipated in both Nong Khai and Bueng Kan.