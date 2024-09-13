Swollen Mekong likely to cause flooding in parts of Northeast

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

Provinces near the Mekong River have been warned to brace for possible flooding as water levels increase due to heavy rains.

The Office of the National Water Resources announced on Friday that a monsoon trough is expected to bring downpours to the North and Northeast of Thailand, as well as Laos, until Monday (September 16).

 

Swollen Mekong likely to cause flooding in parts of Northeast

The office expects the water level in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani to remain lower than the embankment.

Swollen Mekong likely to cause flooding in parts of Northeast

However, the level in Loei’s Chiang Khan district is expected to rise 0.50-1.50 metres above the embankment, the office said, with similar rises anticipated in both Nong Khai and Bueng Kan.

Swollen Mekong likely to cause flooding in parts of Northeast

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy