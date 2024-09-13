Second phase of digital wallet handout may not happen this year

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has announced that the second phase of the digital wallet initiative will likely not be implemented before the end of the year.

During a brief meeting with the media on Friday, Pichai cited the need to carefully consider factors such as timing and continuity before proceeding.

When questioned about the potential use of the remaining funds, Pichai indicated that the government is exploring options for investing in small-scale infrastructure projects. He emphasised the importance of these investments for strengthening the nation's economy and infrastructure.

While the government is committed to the digital wallet initiative, Pichai stressed the need to prioritise projects that will have a lasting impact on the country. He also clarified that any investment decisions will be made after careful consideration of the projects’ potential to contribute to the nation's development.

