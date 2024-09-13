Thailand mourns death of legendary film director Chalong Pakdeevijit

Prasop Riangngoen, director-general of the Department of Cultural Promotion, confirmed the news on Friday, saying that Chalong, a pioneer in Thai filmmaking, had succumbed to his illness at Ramathibodi Hospital.

Chalong's daughter, Boonjira Tririya, revealed that the family was awaiting official medical reports regarding the cause of death. The Department of Cultural Promotion will announce funeral arrangements and the schedule for the Abhidhamma ceremony once details are finalised.

As a tribute to the National Artist, the Department of Cultural Promotion will publish a collection of Chalong's works. Additionally, the government will provide financial assistance to the family, including a donation for funeral services, a funeral procession fee, and a contribution towards the publication of a commemorative book.

Chalong Pakdeevijit, born on March 18, 1931, began his career in the film industry at the age of 19, following in the footsteps of his father, a film producer. His passion for filmmaking led him to study various techniques and he ended up becoming a prominent figure in the industry.

Known for his action-packed films and television dramas, Chalong's contributions to Thai cinema have been widely recognised. He directed numerous successful projects, including "Soi Dao Sao Deuan", "Fon Tai Fon Nheua", and "Tong".

Chalong was also a pioneer in bringing foreign actors to Thai productions, collaborating with international stars from countries like Austria, the United States, and Vietnam.

In February 2023, Chalong was officially recognised by the Guinness World Records as the oldest active television director. Chalong’s legacy is seen as an inspiration for generations of filmmakers in Thailand.