State-owned enterprises to assist, rehabilitate flood-affected areas

Traisuree Taisaranakul, a spokeswoman for the ministry, announced on Saturday that Anutin issued these directives during his visit to monitor and provide assistance in the Nong Khai region. The instructions primarily target the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA), both of which are responsible for managing public utilities essential to daily life.

"Anutin Charnvirakul has specifically instructed the PEA to consider preparing measures to aid the public, such as relaxing electricity bills for users affected by floods," she said. "If guidelines for such measures are established, they should be classified as high-priority or special-assistance measures, and will be reported to the Cabinet to keep them informed of the Interior Ministry's relief efforts."

Traisuree further elaborated that Anutin expressed particular concern about public safety in the use of various utilities during floods. Special emphasis was placed on electrical safety, as damaged infrastructure and transmission line systems could pose significant risks to users' lives.

In response to these concerns, the PEA has deployed staff to repair flood-damaged systems, ensuring their stability before resuming electricity supply. The authority has also been instructed to respond promptly to public requests for system repairs, while always prioritising the safety of their personnel during operations.