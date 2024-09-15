Mekong starts flooding communities in Bueng Kan

The district chief also dispatched officials to relocate office equipment from the Pak Khat temporary border checkpoint after the area was flooded.

The Pak Khat district administration also coordinated with Laotian officials to inform Laotian people that the border checkpoint would remain closed until further notice, so Laotian vendors could not cross the border to sell wares in the Monday market on the Thai side.

Meanwhile in Bueng Kan’s Muang district, officials reported that the Mekong River had started flowing into drainage pipes and connected canals.

Officials said water flowed from the Mekong into the connected Kan Yan canal and into the Nong Bueng Kan pond, which was used as a floodwater retaining area.

Local officials and Navy officials have joined forces to use sandbags to block drainage pipes to prevent the water from Mekong from entering the area.

Wicharn Thaenhin, director of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Area 7, said his office has dispatched relief to flooded areas in Bueng Kan, especially in Tambon Pak Khat.

Flat-bottom boats, water pumps and mobile drinking-water units were dispatched to the area.

He said if the situation worsened, his office would set up mobile kitchens to feed affected people.

