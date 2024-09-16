Strong winds, heavy rain wreak havoc in Phang Nga

A powerful storm swept through a community in Phang Nga’s Takua Pa district on Monday uprooting trees, knocking over power poles and pulling up roofs of many homes. There were no reports of deaths or injuries.
Sirithon Buakaew, deputy mayor of Khukkak Municipality, said officials have been deployed to assess the damage and provide assistance to affected residents.
The Southern Meteorological Centre (West Coast) has issued a warning for isolated heavy rains and strong waves in the region until Thursday (September 19).
Very heavy downpours are expected to hit Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun, the centre said, adding that people should be careful of flash floods and runoffs during the period.
The centre has also warned of two to three-metre high waves in the Andaman Sean and advised ships, especially small boats, to stay onshore.