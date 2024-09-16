Probe launched into mysterious disappearance of teacher’s name

The incident quickly gained attention on social media, with many demanding that authorities release the exam results of both women to dispel suspicions.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, assistant to the education minister, said an investigation was underway to determine if there was negligence or fraud in the exam process. The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) has seized relevant documents and answer sheets for verification.

Obec has offered Benyapa a temporary teaching position as a preliminary remedy but assured that she will be granted the civil servant teacher’s position if the investigation confirms her initial test score. The investigation is expected to be completed within seven days.