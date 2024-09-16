Probe launched into mysterious disappearance of teacher’s name

A recent incident involving the disappearance of a teacher candidate’s name from the top of a civil service exam ranking has sparked widespread concern and calls for transparency.
Benyapa Y and her family, accompanied by officials from the Campaign for Justice Foundation, filed a petition with Education Minister General Permpoon Chidchob on Monday. The petition alleged that Benyapa’s name was replaced by another woman’s three days after it was published.
The incident quickly gained attention on social media, with many demanding that authorities release the exam results of both women to dispel suspicions.
Siripong Angkasakulkiat, assistant to the education minister, said an investigation was underway to determine if there was negligence or fraud in the exam process. The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) has seized relevant documents and answer sheets for verification.
Obec has offered Benyapa a temporary teaching position as a preliminary remedy but assured that she will be granted the civil servant teacher’s position if the investigation confirms her initial test score. The investigation is expected to be completed within seven days.
When asked if there would be a retest, Siripong said it would be considered on a case-by-case basis, as a retest could have negative consequences for many candidates.
Benyapa, meanwhile, said she hopes the investigation proves her initial score to be correct and she can pursue her desired career. However, she said, her primary goal is to seek clarity and transparency in the matter.