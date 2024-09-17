Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand

Isolated heavy rains are forecast across Thailand and very heavy downpours could affect the East and South (west coast), the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

People in flood-prone areas should beware of flash floods and overflows triggered by heavy to very heavy rains, especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands, the department warned.

The department predicts waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand to reach two to three metres in height and above three metres in thundershowers.

Waves in the lower Gulf could reach two metres high and above two metres in thundershowers and offshore.

All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should stay ashore