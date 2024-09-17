Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand

Isolated heavy rains are forecast across Thailand and very heavy downpours could affect the East and South (west coast), the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
People in flood-prone areas should beware of flash floods and overflows triggered by heavy to very heavy rains, especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands, the department warned.
The department predicts waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand to reach two to three metres in height and above three metres in thundershowers.
Waves in the lower Gulf could reach two metres high and above two metres in thundershowers and offshore.
All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should stay ashore
The department also expects a tropical depression over the upper Philippines to move to the upper South China Sea today.
This storm is forecast to intensify and will make landfall over the north of Vietnam during September 20-21, triggering isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North and Northeast of Thailand, the department added.
Today’s weather forecast
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; Minimum temperature 23-26C; Maximum temperature 32-36C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; Minimum temperature 23-24C; Maximum temperature 32-34C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya and Suphan Buri; Minimum temperature 23-25C; Maximum temperature 33-35C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; Minimum temperature 23-26C; Maximum temperature 29-33C.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains with strong wind in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Yala; Minimum temperature 23-25C; Maximum temperature 29-35C.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains with strong wind in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun; Minimum temperature 23-25C; Maximum temperature 27-29C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; Minimum temperature 25-27C; Maximum temperature 32-34C.