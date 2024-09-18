Depression to bring more rain to Thailand from Friday to Monday

Several parts of Thailand including the North, Northeast, East and South as well as metropolitan Bangkok will experience more rain and isolated heavy to very heavy downpours from Friday to Monday (September 20-23) due to the influence of a tropical depression over the upper South China Sea.

In a weather warning issued on Wednesday, the Thai Meteorological Department said the storm, which has a maximum sustained wind speed of 55 km/hr is moving west at 25 km/hr.

The storm is forecast to make landfall over central Vietnam on Friday or Saturday, while its influence will bring isolated heavy to very heavy rain to several parts of Thailand from Friday, the department said.

The department added that from Wednesday to Saturday, the strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf will bring isolated downpours to the East and the South’s west coast.

People in these areas should beware of rain accumulations that may cause flash flooding and overflows, especially along the foothills, near waterways and lowlands, the department warned.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf during the time are likely to reach 2-4 metres in height and above 4 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should stay ashore, the department advised.