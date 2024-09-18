Irrigation department has a plan to cope with rains brought by tropical storm

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast that a tropical storm presently active over the South China Sea will bring heavy rains to the already inundated North and Northeast of Thailand.
Several parts of Thailand, including the North, Northeast, East and South as well as metropolitan Bangkok, will experience more rain and isolated heavy to very heavy downpours from Friday to Monday (September 20-23).
The Royal Irrigation Department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it has prepared water irrigation systems on the upstream of the Chao Phraya Dam, and gradually increased the dam’s water drainage, but not exceeding 1,500 cubic metres per second, to cope with an increase in water volume.
This will cause the downstream water level to rise from the current 60-100 centimetres, which include the Phong Phaeng Canal in Angthong province, as well as the Bang Ban Canal and the Noi River in Ayutthaya province, the department said.
The department also asked people to closely follow the weather forecast and the water situation from public agencies until the situation returned to normal. People can contact Provincial Irrigation offices near their homes or the department’s hotline 1460 for more information, it added.