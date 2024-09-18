Nearly 6 million children affected by floods, landslides after Typhoon Yagi

Floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi have ravaged Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand, affecting nearly 6 million children and compromising their access to clean water, education, healthcare, food, and shelter—pushing already marginalized communities deeper into crisis.

“The most vulnerable children and families are facing the most devastating consequences of the destruction left behind by Typhoon Yagi,” said June Kunugi, Unicef Regional Director for East Asia and Pacific.

“The immediate priority must be to restore the essential services that children and families so critically depend on, including clean water, education, and healthcare. The surge in extreme weather events in Southeast Asia, exacerbated by climate change, is a sad reminder that when disasters hit, vulnerable children often pay the highest price.”