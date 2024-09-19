New project aims to create a database of facilities in Thailand

The "City of Kindness" project, led by five ministries, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the United Nations Population Fund, aims to improve accessibility for people with disabilities, the elderly, and others who may require additional assistance when navigating public spaces.

The project is supported by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, which also developed the "Muang Jaidee" (Kind City) platform. This platform allows users to "pin" and share information about various facilities, including ramps, restrooms, service centres, and accessible transportation options.

The information can be easily accessed by everyone through a Line chatbot (@jaideecity).

Wasan Pattara-atikom, acting director of the Digital Innovation Services Unit at the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), emphasised that the project's focus was on inclusivity. He highlighted the involvement of the disabled community in Bangkok, whose insights were crucial in designing and implementing the project.

"Our goal is to create a city where everyone has equal access to and benefits from public services," he said.

Partnerships with various government agencies further strengthen the initiative. Each agency plays a specific role: