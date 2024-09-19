New project aims to create a database of facilities in Thailand

The "City of Kindness" project, led by five ministries, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the United Nations Population Fund, aims to improve accessibility for people with disabilities, the elderly, and others who may require additional assistance when navigating public spaces.
The project is supported by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, which also developed the "Muang Jaidee" (Kind City) platform. This platform allows users to "pin" and share information about various facilities, including ramps, restrooms, service centres, and accessible transportation options.
The information can be easily accessed by everyone through a Line chatbot (@jaideecity).
Wasan Pattara-atikom, acting director of the Digital Innovation Services Unit at the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), emphasised that the project's focus was on inclusivity. He highlighted the involvement of the disabled community in Bangkok, whose insights were crucial in designing and implementing the project.
"Our goal is to create a city where everyone has equal access to and benefits from public services," he said.
Partnerships with various government agencies further strengthen the initiative. Each agency plays a specific role:
Citizens can contribute to the project by "pinning" facilities and adding information on the Line chatbot. This participation is crucial for creating a comprehensive and user-friendly database.
To further encourage public participation, a competition is being held with a total prize money of 200,000 baht. The competition has three categories:
The deadline for submitting entries is November 15.
Pharanee Phuprasert, assistant fund manager at the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, highlighted the importance of the project for Thailand's growing elderly population and people with disabilities. These groups often face challenges accessing public spaces due to physical limitations.
"The 'City of Kindness' platform aims to promote the creation of an equal society. By expanding access to information about accessible facilities, we hope to improve the quality of life for the elderly and the disabled, ensuring everyone in society has the opportunity to access public spaces conveniently, equally, and safely," she said.