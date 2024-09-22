Heavy rains forecast for many parts of Thailand on Sunday

“People in these areas should beware of heavy to very heavy rains and accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands,” the department warned.
The department also predicted waves three metres high in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand and even higher during thundershowers. In the lower Gulf, waves are expected to rise two metres high, and higher in thundershowers and offshore.
“All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers,” the department said, adding that small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should stay ashore.
Today’s weather forecast
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 24-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 30-32°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 30-33°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 32-34°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 30-33°C.
South (East coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 31-34°C.
South (West coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong and Phang Nga; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 30-32°C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 32-33°C.